Render Network Launches On Solana And Introduces New SPL Token

According to Foresight News, decentralized 3D rendering solution provider Render Network has announced its launch on Solana and the introduction of a new SPL token, RENDER. The company has proposed a total of $2.2 million in RENDER incentives for early upgrades and liquidity pool rewards. Render Network supports 3D digital content creation tools such as Unity, Unreal Engine, and Blender for use in animations, TV shows, advertisements, or NFTs. Additionally, Render Network stated that its rendering services are expanding into the AI domain.

