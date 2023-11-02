Ontology Launches StONT Test Version to Enhance ONT Staking Liquidity

According to Foresight News, Ontology has announced the launch of the stONT test version, aimed at enhancing the liquidity of ONT staking. StONT can achieve value growth through ONG rewards, which will be automatically converted to ONT at the end of each consensus round. All stONT holders can receive the same rate of return. The nodes providing stONT are operated by the Ontology Foundation, ensuring stability and consistency.

