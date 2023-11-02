Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hong Kong Regulator Issues Guidelines for Digital Asset Tokenization

Binance News
2023-11-02 11:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has released two circulars to regulate digital asset tokenization as part of its efforts to become a leading Web3 hub in Asia. The circulars provide guidance for intermediaries involved in tokenized securities activities and outline the criteria for tokenizing investment products authorized by the SFC. The regulator considers tokenized securities as traditional securities with a tokenization layer, meaning the same legal and regulatory requirements that apply to conventional securities markets also apply to tokenized securities. The SFC specified that tokenized securities offerings must adhere to the Companies Ordinance's prospectus regime and the Securities and Futures Ordinance's offers of investments regime. Intermediaries providing advice on tokenized securities, managing tokenized funds, and facilitating secondary market trading on virtual asset trading platforms must comply with the existing conduct requirements for securities-related activities. The recent guidance coincides with Hong Kong's exploration of tokenization. In February, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority issued the world's first tokenized green bond, raising approximately $100 million. According to the circular, licensed trading platforms must establish SFC-approved compensation arrangements to protect against potential security token losses. For example, operators of cryptocurrency trading platforms can demonstrate their adoption of protective measures such as transfer restrictions or whitelisting to ensure the security of tokenized securities. The SFC has noted increased interest from financial institutions in tokenizing traditional financial instruments within the global financial markets. The regulatory body is reviewing various proposals regarding tokenizing SFC-authorized investment products, including those related to the primary offering and secondary trading of tokenized products on SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms. The SFC recognizes the potential benefits of tokenization to the financial markets, such as increased efficiency, enhanced transparency, reduced settlement time, and lower costs, but is also aware of the new risks arising from using this technology.
View full text