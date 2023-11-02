UK Financial Watchdog Publishes Guidance on New Crypto Advertising Rules

According to CoinDesk, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the U.K. has published guidance on its new crypto advertising rules, which took effect on October 8. The regulator has been consulting on the guidance since June. Under the new rules, firms are required to include appropriate risk warnings on all their communications to U.K. customers that have a promotional element. The FCA has already added 221 firms it deems non-compliant with the new regime to an alert list and has promised enforcement action on companies that are not careful with approving ads.

