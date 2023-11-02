copy link
DeFi Protocol dForce Renames Lending Platform To Unitus Following Governance Proposal Approval
2023-11-02 10:14
According to Foresight News, DeFi protocol dForce has announced that its governance proposal DIP058 has been approved, resulting in the renaming of dForce Lending to Unitus. The company stated that borrowers will not need to migrate, and their positions will remain unchanged and accessible on the new website.
