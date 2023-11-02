Buy Crypto
Renegade Aims to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto with Web3-Ready Platform

Binance News
2023-11-02 10:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Renegade, a Web3-ready financial services platform, is working to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing users with a clean, easy-to-use interface through its mobile apps developed for iOS and Android. The platform aims to combine the best of both worlds, offering standard TradFi features such as payment solutions, an IBAN account, and personal finance management, along with Web3 functions like non-custodial and custodial wallets, fiat on-ramp through a Visa debit card, and crypto exchange. Key crypto industry players, including crypto exchanges and wallet providers, are integrating with the Renegade platform to offer their solutions in a more TradFi-friendly environment. As more partners join the platform, users will have access to a diverse range of direct, in-app conversions and enhanced liquidity options. On the fintech side, Renegade is building RenegadePay and preparing a Renegade Visa debit card, which will allow users to spend crypto in everyday shopping. Users will also receive a Swedish IBAN number through a partnership with EMI Intergiro, opening up access to traditional banking services and a spending rewards program. Renegade CEO Daniel A. Strele-Ramonis shared the company's vision to dissolve the barriers between fiat and crypto, offering everyone the tools to harness the full spectrum of financial opportunities. The platform aims to integrate with major payment services, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, by the end of the year. When its mobile app is launched, Renegade can serve the TradFi needs of DeFi users while providing access to crypto and Web3 for the fintech market, effectively bridging the two worlds.
