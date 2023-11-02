copy link
create picture
more
Tether's Stablecoin USDT Market Cap Surpasses $85 Billion
Binance News
2023-11-02 09:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Coingecko reveals that the total circulating market value of Tether's stablecoin USDT has broken through $85 billion. At the time of writing, it reached $85,001,266,592, setting a new historical high.
View full text