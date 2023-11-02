German Asset Manager DWS Prepares to Launch Cryptocurrency ETF for Retail Investors

According to Foresight News, German asset management company DWS, with approximately $900 billion in assets under management, is preparing to launch a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) for retail investors. In April this year, DWS signed an agreement with cryptocurrency fund management company Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. to develop a suite of ETFs for the European market. In addition to developing cryptocurrency ETFs for retail buyers, DWS's Fintech fund has also expanded its willingness to purchase cryptocurrencies.

