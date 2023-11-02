T2T2 Releases Whitepaper on Community Fund Platform Framework

According to Foresight News, one-stop community trading platform T2T2 has released a whitepaper outlining a community fund platform framework based on social bond curves and fund investment curves. On this platform, anyone can create their own chat room by linking their social media accounts with identity verification attributes. In addition to introducing social curves into regular chat rooms, the platform has launched a trading room feature based on index fund investment models. In the trading rooms, all users purchase keys and provide their ETH as liquidity provider (LP) funds to the room owner for investment and trading. T2T2 claims that this approach can improve the efficiency of user fund utilization and effectively combine copy trading strategies with social curves while introducing an arbitrage model to promote fund trading liquidity. T2T2 is a one-stop community trading platform that was shortlisted for the Foresight X second incubator program and received funding support from Foresight Ventures and Foresight X in 2023.

