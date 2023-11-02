Prisma Finance's Total Value Locked Surpasses $130 Million

According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in the LSD stablecoin protocol by Prisma Finance has exceeded $130 million. The collateral locked in the treasury includes approximately $64.91 million in wstETH, $30.87 million in rETH, $8.55 million in cbETH, and $28.63 million in sfrxETH. Additionally, at the time of writing, the mkUSD locked in Prisma Finance's stable pool has reached $50.05 million.

