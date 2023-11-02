copy link
create picture
more
Prisma Finance's Total Value Locked Surpasses $130 Million
Binance News
2023-11-02 09:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in the LSD stablecoin protocol by Prisma Finance has exceeded $130 million. The collateral locked in the treasury includes approximately $64.91 million in wstETH, $30.87 million in rETH, $8.55 million in cbETH, and $28.63 million in sfrxETH. Additionally, at the time of writing, the mkUSD locked in Prisma Finance's stable pool has reached $50.05 million.
View full text