Palm Network Migrates to Polygon CDK Chain with GatewayFM's Assistance

According to Foresight News, Polygon has announced that the NFT infrastructure Palm Network has successfully migrated to the Polygon CDK chain with the help of migration implementation leader GatewayFM. This marks the completion of the first step in Palm Network's plan to become a Polygon zkEVM chain by the end of the first quarter of 2024. The migration to the Polygon CDK chain is a significant milestone for Palm Network, as it aims to enhance its NFT infrastructure and expand its capabilities. The collaboration with GatewayFM has played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition to the new chain, paving the way for the network's future growth and development. As Palm Network continues to work towards its goal of becoming a Polygon zkEVM chain, it is expected to further strengthen its position in the NFT market and provide users with improved services and features. The successful migration to the Polygon CDK chain is a testament to the network's commitment to innovation and progress in the rapidly evolving NFT space.

