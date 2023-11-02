Mysten Labs Introduces Source Code View in Sui Explorer for Simplified Development and Auditing

According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has introduced a source code view in Sui Explorer that includes the Sui framework package. The 'Source Code Verification' tab allows developers to search, read, understand, and share Move code, simplifying development and auditing processes. This new feature aims to make it easier for developers to work with Move code and improve the overall development experience. By providing a user-friendly interface for accessing and sharing source code, Mysten Labs hopes to streamline the development and auditing process for its users.

