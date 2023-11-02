Onyx DAO Plans to Compensate Users Affected by Hack with $40 Million XCN Sale

According to Foresight News, Onyx DAO's head, Alex, announced in a community forum that they plan to deploy a proposal to sell $40 million worth of XCN from the Onyx DAO treasury to compensate users affected by a recent hack on the Onyx protocol. The move aims to ensure that impacted users receive compensation for their losses. In addition, Onyx will collaborate with security experts and the community to enhance security in future market deployments. The salaries of Onyx developers and DAO members will be halted until further notice. Foresight News previously reported that the DeFi protocol Onyx suffered a security attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $2.1 million.

