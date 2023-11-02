copy link
Swiss Bank St. Galler Kantonalbank Partners with SEBA to Offer Crypto Custody and Brokerage Services
2023-11-02 08:10
According to Foresight News, Switzerland's fifth-largest state bank, St. Galler Kantonalbank, has announced a partnership with crypto bank SEBA to offer digital asset custody and brokerage services to its clients. The bank has already launched Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and trading services for some customers this week and plans to add more cryptocurrencies based on client demand to expand its digital asset products. SEBA Bank holds a banking license issued by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and provides digital asset services to other banking institutions, such as LGT Liechtenstein Bank and Swiss Bank BOS.
