Sky Mavis Partners with ACT Games to Bring Titles to Ronin Network

Binance News
2023-11-02 07:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, blockchain gaming firm Sky Mavis is collaborating with Korean publisher ACT Games to migrate all of ACT's titles to the Ronin network. Initially, the Axie Infinity creator will assist ACT in moving its Android and PC trading card game (TCG), Zoids Wild Arena, to the Ethereum sidechain network. ACT Games has licensing deals with Japanese IPs such as Aggretsuko and Bubble Bobble. Zoids Wild Arena is based on Japanese toy company Tomy's mech models, which have inspired six different "Zoids" anime series since 1999. Sky Mavis CEO and co-founder Trung Nguyen expressed confidence in the partnership, citing the power of strong IPs and veteran game developers. Zoids Wild Arena, currently in beta, was initially launched on the Ethereum sidechain Polygon but will now move to the same crypto network as Axie Infinity and the upcoming top-down shooter The Machines Arena. ACT Games Business Development Lead Viggo Chung stated that the collaboration will allow ACT to focus on creating fun game content while Sky Mavis provides the necessary infrastructure. After Zoids Wild Arena's full launch on Ronin, scheduled for November 8, a Sky Mavis representative confirmed that ACT plans to migrate its entire gaming portfolio to Ronin. This includes an Aggretsuko puzzle game and the Bubble Bobble-themed Bub's Puzzle Blast. Sky Mavis also mentioned that ACT Games is developing casual games around the Hello Kitty and Friends IP for release in 2024, but it is unclear whether those games will utilize Ronin for NFT and/or crypto elements. Sky Mavis, the creator and main developer behind the Ronin blockchain, aims to create a gaming ecosystem around the use of the Ronin crypto wallet and its corresponding Ethereum-compatible blockchain.
