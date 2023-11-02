copy link
Lens Protocol Founder Announces Completion of V2 Migration Within 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-11-02 06:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Stani Kulechov, the founder of Web3 social protocol Lens Protocol, announced that the Lens V2 migration will be completed within 24 hours. Previously, Foresight News reported that the Lens Protocol V2 mainnet migration took place on October 30 at 23:00.
