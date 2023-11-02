Hong Kong Licensed Crypto Exchange OSL to Launch App Focusing on AI Applications

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong licensed virtual asset exchange OSL's Chief Financial Officer Hu Zhenbang has announced the completion of their app development. The app is currently undergoing various security tests and is expected to be available in app stores within this month. However, Hu Zhenbang stated that the platform will not launch its own token but will focus on artificial intelligence applications. As the app is further improved, more services will be introduced in line with market technology.

