Former Frog Nation CFO Holds $12.42 Million ETH Short Position on Synthetix Perpetual Contracts

According to Foresight News, Watcher monitoring reveals that 0xSifu, the former CFO of Frog Nation, holds a $12.42 million ETH short position on Synthetix perpetual contracts. The liquidation price is set at $2,020, and the current floating loss exceeds $1.17 million. 0xSifu's significant short position on Ethereum (ETH) comes as the cryptocurrency market continues to experience volatility. The former Frog Nation executive's bet against ETH's price rise highlights the uncertainty surrounding the digital asset's future performance. Synthetix, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, allows users to trade synthetic assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities, on its decentralized exchange. The perpetual contracts offered by Synthetix enable traders to hold positions without an expiration date, providing more flexibility in their trading strategies.

View full text