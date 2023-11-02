Catalyst Launches InEVM Testnet for Cross-Chain Liquidity Between Cosmos and Solana

According to Foresight News, Catalyst, a cross-chain liquidity protocol for modular blockchains, has launched the inEVM testnet, enabling composability between Cosmos and Solana. The testnet currently connects liquidity between inEVM and Scroll Sepolia, allowing anyone to exchange INJ and ETH between Cosmos and Ethereum. Previously, Foresight News reported that Injective, a Layer1 blockchain based on Cosmos, announced a partnership with Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) project Caldera to launch inEVM, an Ethereum Virtual Machine capable of true composability across Cosmos and Solana.

