Threads Software Demands Meta to Stop Using Threads Name Within 30 Days

According to Foresight News, UK-based software company Threads Software has notified Meta to cease using the name Threads for its social app within 30 days, as it owns the trademark, or face legal action. Threads Software stated that Threads is a cloud-based intelligent messaging center that captures, transcribes, and organizes all of a company's digital messages, emails, and phone calls into an easily searchable database. It is provided by Threads Software and was conceived and trademarked by JPY in 2012.

