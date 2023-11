Onyx Protocol Attacker Sends 13 ETH to User After Receiving Message

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, an attacker of the DeFi protocol Onyx Protocol sent a total of 13 ETH to a user's address in two separate transactions, each containing 6.5 ETH. The user had previously sent a message to the attacker on the blockchain, stating, 'Hey, if you could send me some ETH, I would be forever grateful.'