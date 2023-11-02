copy link
Onyx Protocol Attacker Sends 13 ETH to User After Receiving Message
Binance News
2023-11-02 03:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, an attacker of the DeFi protocol Onyx Protocol sent a total of 13 ETH to a user's address in two separate transactions, each containing 6.5 ETH. The user had previously sent a message to the attacker on the blockchain, stating, 'Hey, if you could send me some ETH, I would be forever grateful.'
