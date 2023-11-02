copy link
create picture
more
Radiant Capital Launches on Ethereum, Airdrops 500,000 ARB to dLP Lockers
Binance News
2023-11-02 02:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has launched on Ethereum. A total of 500,000 ARB tokens will be airdropped to all mainnet dLP lockers for 6-12 months. The first snapshot of Starfleet season 2 will begin from Ethereum block height 18479253, and the snapshot window will end within 30-60 days. To prevent manipulation, the exact duration of the snapshot window will remain undisclosed until its conclusion.
View full text