Radiant Capital Launches on Ethereum, Airdrops 500,000 ARB to dLP Lockers

According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has launched on Ethereum. A total of 500,000 ARB tokens will be airdropped to all mainnet dLP lockers for 6-12 months. The first snapshot of Starfleet season 2 will begin from Ethereum block height 18479253, and the snapshot window will end within 30-60 days. To prevent manipulation, the exact duration of the snapshot window will remain undisclosed until its conclusion.

