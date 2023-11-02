copy link
create picture
more
Fantom Foundation Wallet Attacker Converts ETH to DAI
Binance News
2023-11-02 02:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the attacker behind the Fantom Foundation wallet breach has converted approximately 4,127 ETH to DAI at a price of $1,842 per ETH.
View full text