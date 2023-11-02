copy link
North Korean Hackers Use KANDYKORN Malware to Target Crypto Engineers via Discord
Binance News
2023-11-02 02:08
According to Foresight News, North Korean hackers are reportedly using a secret macOS malware called KANDYKORN to target cryptocurrency engineers through Discord. The information was shared by 23pds, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, a cybersecurity company. The hackers are using this sophisticated malware to infiltrate the systems of crypto engineers and potentially gain access to sensitive information and resources.
