North Korean Hackers Use KANDYKORN Malware to Target Crypto Engineers via Discord

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, North Korean hackers are reportedly using a secret macOS malware called KANDYKORN to target cryptocurrency engineers through Discord. The information was shared by 23pds, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, a cybersecurity company. The hackers are using this sophisticated malware to infiltrate the systems of crypto engineers and potentially gain access to sensitive information and resources.