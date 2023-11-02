copy link
Kwenta Introduces One-Click Trading Mechanism for Synthetix Ecosystem
2023-11-02 01:55
According to Foresight News, Kwenta, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform within the Synthetix ecosystem, has launched a one-click trading mechanism. This feature allows users to conduct unlimited transactions with just one approval in their wallet. To access this functionality, users simply need to select the '1CT Trading' option on the trading page and set the duration and amount of ETH to be deposited.
