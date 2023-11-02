copy link
Hyperlane Integrates with Celestia Mainnet to Launch Cross-Chain Bridge
2023-11-02 01:29
According to Foresight News, cross-chain application building platform Hyperlane has integrated with the Celestia mainnet, launching a cross-chain bridge from Celestia to Celestia Rollup. This integration supports cross-chain transfers of TIA between Rollups, currently including operations between Neutron and Manta Network. The ultimate goal is for Rollup developers to deploy Celestia Rollups with built-in Hyperlane interoperability through a single interface by just a few clicks.
