Hyperlane Integrates with Celestia Mainnet to Launch Cross-Chain Bridge

According to Foresight News, cross-chain application building platform Hyperlane has integrated with the Celestia mainnet, launching a cross-chain bridge from Celestia to Celestia Rollup. This integration supports cross-chain transfers of TIA between Rollups, currently including operations between Neutron and Manta Network. The ultimate goal is for Rollup developers to deploy Celestia Rollups with built-in Hyperlane interoperability through a single interface by just a few clicks.

