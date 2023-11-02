copy link
create picture
more
Polygon to Relaunch Polygon Village Program Next Week
Binance News
2023-11-02 01:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Polygon announced on Twitter that it will relaunch the Polygon Village program next week. The program was initially launched in April 2022, with the aim of providing a full-stack ecosystem for developers to build and grow. Polygon Village used cash grants and vouchers to add 1,000 projects to Polygon, with grant amounts ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
View full text