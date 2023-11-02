copy link
Cipher Mining Produces 428 Bitcoins in October and Sells 466
2023-11-02 01:17
According to Foresight News, Cipher Mining, a Bitcoin mining company, produced 428 Bitcoins in October and sold 466 Bitcoins. As of the end of August, the company held 516 Bitcoins, with the production volume in August increasing by 3% month-on-month. Cipher Mining's operating computing power reached 7.2EH/s by the end of the month.
