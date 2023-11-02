copy link
create picture
more
ZKM Launches Contributor Points System and Committee to Encourage Developer Participation
Binance News
2023-11-02 01:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum scaling solution MetisDAO incubated project ZKM has launched the second phase of its early contributor program, introducing a contributor points system and a contributor committee. The initiative aims to encourage developers to further participate in the early development of ZKM. The contributor points system is a mechanism that recognizes and rewards contributions made to the ZKM community, with each contribution earning a certain number of points, leading to exclusive reward opportunities for ZKM. The contributor committee is a bounty platform that lists tasks, projects, and challenges that make significant contributions to the ZKM vision.
View full text