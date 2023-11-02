ZKM Launches Contributor Points System and Committee to Encourage Developer Participation

According to Foresight News, Ethereum scaling solution MetisDAO incubated project ZKM has launched the second phase of its early contributor program, introducing a contributor points system and a contributor committee. The initiative aims to encourage developers to further participate in the early development of ZKM. The contributor points system is a mechanism that recognizes and rewards contributions made to the ZKM community, with each contribution earning a certain number of points, leading to exclusive reward opportunities for ZKM. The contributor committee is a bounty platform that lists tasks, projects, and challenges that make significant contributions to the ZKM vision.

