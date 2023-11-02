Three Dormant Bitcoin Whale Addresses Simultaneously Transfer 6,500 BTC

According to Foresight News, data from BitInfoCharts reveals that three dormant Bitcoin whale addresses, which have been inactive since November 6, 2017, simultaneously transferred approximately 6,500 BTC around 2:45 today. The profit from this transfer, based on market prices, is estimated to be around $170 million. The three addresses are 16XwK6UZKQxYEkYzZjP55kNzxDFq1GkBM2, 1ByTg4UG5TD9Pt84ww2GJupmkFNSg7WX9a, and 1LVY5FG4knNDYhGGxutDf6Vh33SjEEAepC.

