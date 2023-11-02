copy link
create picture
more
Three Dormant Bitcoin Whale Addresses Simultaneously Transfer 6,500 BTC
Binance News
2023-11-02 01:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from BitInfoCharts reveals that three dormant Bitcoin whale addresses, which have been inactive since November 6, 2017, simultaneously transferred approximately 6,500 BTC around 2:45 today. The profit from this transfer, based on market prices, is estimated to be around $170 million. The three addresses are 16XwK6UZKQxYEkYzZjP55kNzxDFq1GkBM2, 1ByTg4UG5TD9Pt84ww2GJupmkFNSg7WX9a, and 1LVY5FG4knNDYhGGxutDf6Vh33SjEEAepC.
View full text