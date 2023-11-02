copy link
DeFi Infrastructure Platform Qredo Cuts Workforce By 50%
2023-11-02 00:59
According to Foresight News, DeFi infrastructure platform Qredo has reportedly cut its workforce by around 50% once again. As of the end of last month, the company's employee count was approximately 50, down from over 200 earlier this year. Foresight News previously reported that Qredo had already laid off about 50 employees, saving around 35% of its annual expenses.
