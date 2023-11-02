MicroStrategy Reports Q3 Financials, Purchases 6,067 Bitcoins Since Q2

According to Foresight News, MicroStrategy has released its third-quarter financial report, revealing that it has purchased 6,067 bitcoins at a price of $1.67 billion since the end of the second quarter. The average purchase price per bitcoin was $27,531. In October alone, the company bought 155 bitcoins for $5.3 million. As of October 31, 2023, MicroStrategy holds 158,400 bitcoins, with a total cost of $4.69 billion, or an average cost of $29,586 per bitcoin. Additionally, MicroStrategy's total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $129.5 million, a 3.3% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022. The gross profit for Q3 2023 was $102.8 million, with a gross margin of 79.4%.

