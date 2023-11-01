Toposware Raises $5 Million in Strategic Seed Extension Round

According to CoinDesk, Toposware, a company specializing in zero-knowledge cryptography technology, has announced the completion of a $5 million strategic seed extension round. The funding round was designed to bring key venture capitalists and industry leaders on board with experience in building global standards, scaling products to massive market share, and aligning access and utility within target market sectors. Investors in the round included Evolution Equity Partners, Triatomic Capital, K2 Access Fund, and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal. In other news, Io.net, a decentralized computing network for AI startups, is set to announce the beta launch of what it claims to be the world's largest decentralized AI compute cloud. The announcement will be made at the main stage of Solana's Breakpoint conference in Amsterdam.

