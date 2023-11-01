Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bulgaria's Oldest Football Club Botev Plovdiv Accepts Bitcoin Payments

Binance News
2023-11-01 21:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Botev Plovdiv, the oldest football club in Bulgaria, has integrated Bitcoin as a payment option for fan shops and in-stadium purchases, with plans to include ticket purchases soon. To promote its adoption, BTC transactions in November come with a 10% discount. Botev, based in Plovdiv—one of Europe’s oldest towns, boasts a vast supporter base and has recently renovated its stadium. The Bitcoin offering precedes a significant match against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. While Botev is the first in Bulgaria, worldwide clubs like Oxford City, Tigres, Sao Paulo, and RCD Espanyol have accepted Bitcoin. Moreover, football stars such as Neymar and Ronaldinho have delved into the crypto space through NFTs and personal tokens. The club has updated its official website to show its dedication to technological advancements and has embraced Bitcoin as a settlement method, enabling people to use it in fan shops as well as for buying food and drinks during matches. Botev Plovdiv plans to add it as a means of payment for tickets in the near future, an announcement on Meta (Facebook) reads. Subsequently, the club disclosed that individuals who settle purchases in BTC in November will get a 10% discount. Botev is among the football teams with the most supporters in Bulgaria. Located in the country’s second biggest town and one of the oldest in Europe – Plovdiv, its derby matches are attended by over 15,000 people. Its stadium was recently renovated, while the BTC offering comes a few days before the match against its biggest rival – Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Other football clubs around the world have also embraced Bitcoin as a payment method, including British Oxford City, Mexican football giant Tigres, Brazil's Sao Paulo, and Spain's RCD Espanyol. Additionally, many football legends have joined the crypto ecosystem, such as Brazilian star Neymar, who bought non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, and 2005 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho, who partnered with the decentralized exchange P00LS to launch his own token, called RON.
View full text