Global Leaders Sign Bletchley Declaration to Regulate AI Development

Binance News
2023-11-01 21:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, global leaders from 29 countries and the European Union convened at Bletchley Park on Wednesday to discuss the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) and seek consensus on managing the emerging technology. The AI Safety Summit concluded with the joint signing of a declaration endorsing the regulation of AI development. Policymakers acknowledged the technology's potential to transform and enhance human wellbeing, peace, and prosperity, and emphasized the need for continued research prioritizing safety. The Bletchley Declaration states that AI should be designed, developed, deployed, and used in a manner that is safe, human-centric, trustworthy, and responsible. It highlights the importance of collectively identifying AI safety risks, fostering a science-based understanding of them, developing risk-based policies tailored to each country's unique circumstances, and encouraging collaboration and transparency between governments. The declaration acknowledges that many AI risks are inherently international and best addressed through international cooperation. Prior to the conference, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on AI development in the United States, calling for a coordinated approach involving government, the private sector, and academia. The order sets guidelines for AI evaluation while promoting innovation, supporting American workers, and protecting consumer privacy. Other countries signing the Bletchley Declaration include Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, South Korea, Ukraine, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. The rapid emergence of AI, particularly generative AI, has prompted experts and policymakers to develop strategies to address its integration into everyday life. Generative AI models have revolutionized how people interact with complex information and tasks, but they have also been used to spread misinformation and AI-generated deepfakes.
