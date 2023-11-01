Web3 Gaming Power-Up: Exclusive Benefits with GG Membership Pass

According to Decrypt, the intersection of technology and culture is a significant one, encompassing visual artists, coders, fashion designers, filmmakers, business moguls, utopians, and self-styled revolutionaries. SCENE, Decrypt's Art, Fashion, and Entertainment Hub, regularly talks to these colorful and outspoken innovators about their work, creative visions, and how they aim to reshape the worlds of art, fashion, and entertainment. Now, SCENE is launching a new video series, 5 Questions with SCENE, to get to know the personalities behind the projects. The series will feature guests from the worlds of art, fashion, film, music, and sports, asking them hard-hitting questions about their least favorite cities, favorite drugs, greatest artistic fantasies, and more. The inaugural guest in the 5 Questions hot seat is Kevin Rose, co-founder and CEO of Proof, the technology company behind the massively successful Moonbirds NFT collection, among other projects. After Moonbirds' smash debut last year, which generated $280 million in two days, Rose, who previously co-founded Digg, has steadily expanded Proof's offerings while benefiting the members-only Proof Collective, a club of 1,000 NFT collectors. The video series will explore different aspects of Kevin's life, including his childhood dreams, relationship to the word 'bitch,' thoughts on masculinity, and militant stance on Halloween candy.

