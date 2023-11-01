copy link
create picture
more
Solana's Price Surges 33% in a Week, Outperforming Major Digital Assets
Binance News
2023-11-01 20:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Solana's price has surged by 33% in the past week, making it the best-performing digital asset currently. The open-source blockchain project's native token, SOL, is now priced at $43.95 and ranks as the seventh largest digital asset by market cap. In the past 30 days, SOL has seen an 88% increase in value. Solana is a blockchain platform used by developers to build decentralized applications such as DeFi lending protocols or games. It was launched as a competitor to Ethereum, which is often criticized for being slow and expensive for running transactions. Interest in Solana has grown recently, with asset management company VanEck predicting a potential 10,600% price increase for it in the coming years. Other major digital assets have also seen gains, but not as significant as Solana. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has gained 30% in the past month, while Ethereum is up 1.5%, trading at $1,836. XRP has also seen gains, up less than 2% in the past day, with a price of $0.60. The entire cryptocurrency market cap currently stands at $1.33 trillion, up 1.2% in 24 hours.
View full text