CryptoPunks Holders Offered Physical Versions of NFTs, German Firms Embrace NFTs, and Mintable CEO Warns UK on Regulation

According to Cointelegraph, holders of CryptoPunks nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were offered physical prints of their digital artworks for 48 hours through a partnership between online art store Avant Arte and Yuga Labs, the owner of the CryptoPunks brand. Two physical versions of the CryptoPunks were available: 'Punk-On-Chain,' exclusively for the owners of the punks, and '10,000 On-Chain,' a print collection of all 10,000 CryptoPunks open to anyone. Despite the ongoing slump in the NFT market, several German companies have incorporated NFTs into their business strategies. The German postal service plans to release its first limited-edition collectible stamp, combining NFTs and artificial intelligence, on November 2, 2023. German automotive company Mercedes-Benz launched its third NFT collection, The Era of Luxury, in September, featuring digital reinterpretations of standout designs from its seven design eras. In a copyright lawsuit, NFT artists Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen were ordered by a United States district court judge to pay Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs $1.57 million for disgorgement, damages, and legal fees. Yuga Labs claimed that Ripps and Cahen had violated copyright laws by creating copycats of its iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collectibles. Meanwhile, Zack Burks, CEO of NFT platform Mintable, expressed concerns in an interview with Cointelegraph that the UK government is at risk of misrepresenting NFT technology through its regulation. He believes a recent UK parliamentary report exaggerates NFTs' role in copyright infringement and fails to recognize their value beyond volatile digital pictures.

