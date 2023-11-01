Atari Launches Exclusive Jackets for ARC NFT Holders

According to Decrypt, Atari is releasing new versions of its Atari Club member jackets, inspired by the 1980s originals. The navy blue zip-up jackets will be available for purchase from Thursday until December 1, exclusively for holders of Atari's ARC NFTs. The new jackets are made of a thicker material, and the Atari logo is embroidered onto the coats instead of being a removable patch. This is an official collaboration with the Members Only fashion brand, which was popular in the 1980s, like Atari itself. Owners of the ARC NFT, launched in May, will gain early access to merchandise, voting privileges, and discounts, in addition to presale access to the new member jackets. The jackets will not be delivered to buyers until approximately February or March of 2024. In the meantime, fans can purchase Atari patches from the publisher's shop and attach them to their jackets when they arrive. Atari has been exploring blockchain integrations for about six years, according to Atari X director Tyler Drewitz, who oversees the company's crypto-powered activations. The gaming company is still exploring blockchain integrations with the goal of redefining gaming. Drewitz sees a push for crypto-powered games to be built within six months to a year, but acknowledges that such a quick timeline has led to low-quality, simple games. However, Atari is looking into opportunities for Web3 player ownership and other perks or third-party integrations.

