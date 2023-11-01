Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Mark Adoption by Long-Term Investors

Binance News
2023-11-01 17:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) marks the adoption of bitcoin by a different class of investor, shifting from short-term profit-seekers to long-term investors who plan to hold bitcoin as part of a broader investment mix. This comes after the collapse of FTX, which was a turning point for the crypto markets, causing a decline in entrepreneurial activity and prices in the months that followed. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, was known for his effective altruism and stated that his main goal was to earn as much money as possible to give it away. However, it has been alleged that his true goal was to take as much money as possible to invest, wield influence and power, and buy real estate. This has led to the realization that the crypto industry needs to attract people with a long-term vision, rather than short-term takers, or 'mercenaries'. The launch of spot bitcoin ETFs signifies a more solid foundation for the future growth of the industry, as it gains validation from traditional financial advisors and investment firms. This shift in focus from flashy gestures to long-term investment strategies is expected to benefit the overall growth and stability of the crypto market.
View full text