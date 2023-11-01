Buy Crypto
Worldcoin's Iris-Scanning App Surpasses 4 Million Downloads

Binance News
2023-11-01 16:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Worldcoin's iris-scanning project has achieved a significant milestone, with its mobile World App being downloaded over 4 million times. If confirmed by Coingecko, this would place the World App in sixth place on its list of most downloaded software wallets. The Worldcoin development team, known as 'Tools for Humanity,' also reported having over 1 million monthly users, double the number from six months ago. Worldcoin is a project that enables users to prove their humanness by having their irises scanned. After scanning their iris, users receive a 'World ID' to verify they are not a bot to applications. Each verified user receives 25 Worldcoin (WLD) tokens, currently worth around $46.50. The project has gained popularity in developing markets like Argentina, where some participants view registering and selling the coins as a quick way to earn extra money. However, Worldcoin has faced criticism for allegedly posing a threat to privacy, with critics arguing that it is too centralized and could lead to users' data being leaked publicly. To cash out their WLD, Worldcoin users must download the World App and create an account. The app has now been downloaded over 4 million times, placing it above Solana's Phantom wallet but below Bitcoin.com's Bitcoin wallet on Coingecko's list of most popular wallets. Some users continue to use the app after downloading it, with 1 million monthly, 500,000 weekly, and 100,000 daily active users reported. This is double the number of monthly active users from six months ago. Despite its successes, the project continues to face criticism from privacy advocates. In October, a parliamentary committee in Kenya ordered Worldcoin to cease operations in the country due to privacy concerns. The project complied with the order but issued a statement claiming they had adhered to all privacy laws in the country.
