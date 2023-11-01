Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Federal Reserve Expected to Hold Benchmark Rate Steady, Crypto Market Awaits Clues on Future Policy

Binance News
2023-11-01 15:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to maintain its benchmark fed funds rate at 5.25%-5.50% at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Both traditional and crypto market traders will be closely watching the rate decision's accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference for indications about the future direction of monetary policy. In recent weeks, Fed speakers have hinted that the central bank may raise interest rates one more time before concluding the historic rate hike cycle that began in March 2022 with a fed funds rate of 0% and currently stands at 5.25%-5.50%. However, recent fluctuations in financial markets, some weakening economic indicators, and increased geopolitical tensions could provide the Fed with an opportunity to reconsider further rate hikes. Bitcoin's strong October breakout from the $27,000 area has been stuck in the $34,000-$35,000 range for the past week, possibly waiting for new momentum. While a dovish signal from the Fed could push Bitcoin out of this range, few expect it to happen. Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, told CNBC, 'We still see another U.S. rate increase as unlikely in the current cycle. As a compromise, we think that the Fed will stress that rate cuts are not on the cards anytime soon, with easing to begin no sooner than the second half of 2024.'
View full text