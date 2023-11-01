Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure Network Aethir Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

According to Foresight News, decentralized cloud infrastructure network Aethir has announced its participation in the NVIDIA Inception program, a project by chip manufacturing giant NVIDIA. The collaboration aims to combine NVIDIA's deep learning technology to provide innovative Web3 cloud services for enterprise customers, while also receiving support from venture capitalists within the program. As previously reported by Foresight News, Aethir completed a Pre-A funding round in July this year with a valuation of $150 million. Investors in the round included Arthur Hayes' Maelstrom, Sanctor Capital, Hashkey, and Merit Circle, among others, with the specific amount not disclosed.

