DeFi Technologies' Subsidiary Valour Raises $2.16 Million in Private Funding Round

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance investment company DeFi Technologies has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valour, has completed a private funding round of CAD 3 million (approximately USD 2.16 million) through unsecured convertible notes. The financing notes issued in this round carry an annual interest rate of 8% and are due to mature on October 31, 2025. Valour currently offers a variety of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), including Valour Polkadot (DOT) EUR, Valour Cardano (ADA) EUR, Valor Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Solana (SOL) ETP, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valor Ethereum Zero products.

