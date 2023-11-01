Prisma Finance Announces Launch of Governance Token PRISMA and Adjustments to Collateral Assets

According to Foresight News, LSD stablecoin protocol Prisma Finance has announced the launch of its governance token, PRISMA, on November 2nd at 8:00 AM. Prior to the token's launch, the company will make adjustments to the debt ceilings of four collateral assets, lower the minimum collateral ratios for wstETH, rETH, and sfrxETH, and set the borrowing interest rate at 1%. These changes aim to improve the overall stability and functionality of the Prisma Finance platform, ensuring a smoother experience for users and better governance of the protocol. The introduction of the PRISMA token will allow users to participate in the decision-making process and contribute to the growth and development of the platform. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, platforms like Prisma Finance are constantly adapting to meet the needs of their users and stay competitive in the industry. The launch of the PRISMA token and the adjustments to collateral assets are just some of the ways the company is working to enhance its offerings and provide a more robust and secure platform for its users.

View full text