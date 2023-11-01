Waterfall Network Raises $2 Million in Pre-A Funding Led by ByteTrade Lab

According to Foresight News, decentralized smart contract platform Waterfall Network has announced the completion of a $2 million Pre-A funding round led by ByteTrade Lab. The company plans to use the new funds to drive the launch of its mainnet in the first quarter of 2024. The EVM-compatible decentralized smart contract network currently being built by Waterfall Network allows any device, including low-cost laptops and mobile phones, to run validator nodes. This also provides users with more access rights and full control over their data, promoting the realization of true on-chain decentralized governance.

