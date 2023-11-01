copy link
Adidas and Bugatti to Auction 99 Pairs of Digitally Twinned Football Shoes
2023-11-01 14:20
According to Foresight News, Adidas and luxury car manufacturer Bugatti have announced a joint auction of 99 pairs of football shoes with digital twins. The limited-edition shoes will be available in black and blue colors, inspired by early Bugatti Grand Prix race cars. The auction will take place from November 8th to 11th and will accept cryptocurrency payments. However, potential consumers can still use traditional currency to bid through MoonPay.
