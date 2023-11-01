PayPal Registers as Crypto Service Provider with UK Financial Conduct Authority

According to CoinDesk, payments giant PayPal has successfully registered with the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a crypto service provider. The regulator's website shows that PayPal UK Limited was entered into the registry on Tuesday and is permitted to engage in certain cryptoasset activities. Companies offering crypto services in the U.K. must be approved for registration and comply with the FCA's anti-money laundering rules. Landing on the register, which opened in 2020, means PayPal can also approve its own crypto-related communications under the recently imposed marketing regime. In August, PayPal announced that it was temporarily pausing crypto purchases in the country to comply with the regime.

