AI and Real-World Assets Gain Investor Attention as Cryptocurrency Discussions Wane

Binance News
2023-11-01 13:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, market data from Santiment shows a rise in conversations among investors and traders about the potential of real-world assets and artificial intelligence (AI) as discussions about cryptocurrency prices wane due to market volatility and stabilization. There is now a growing sentiment surrounding Bitcoin (BTC) reaching $40,000, which could be seen as a positive indicator for investors. Santiment's data reveals that the level of search interest in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has remained relatively modest despite the rise in BTC's price. Search volumes for various topics, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), PayPal stablecoin, Curve drama, bull market, and bear market, show notably lower levels of engagement compared to discussions about AI and real-world assets. This highlights the increasing importance of AI and real-world assets as emerging focal points in the global financial arena. AI-driven cryptocurrency tokens are also experiencing a significant price surge, and major global tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic are investing in AI and promoting its growth and development. As businesses worldwide increasingly pivot toward AI and real-world assets, the surge in conversations related to AI seems to have overshadowed the cryptocurrency price landscape. Collins Dictionary declared 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023, noting its substantial progress and widespread discussions as the 'next significant technological revolution.' On October 30, United States President Joe Biden issued an executive order establishing new standards for AI safety and security, incorporating AI safety pledges by 15 industry leaders and addressing ethical implementation, citizen privacy measures, and consumer data protection.
