Bitcoin Briefly Breaks Through 35,000 USDT, Daily Increase of 1.9%
Binance News
2023-11-01 13:26
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin recently experienced a short-term breakthrough, surpassing the 35,000 USDT mark. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at 34,920 USDT, representing a 1.9% increase within the day.
